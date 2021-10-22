It’s Tiffany Haddish’s turn to play host.

On Friday, the “Card Counter” star guest hosts “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and welcomes guest Kenya Moore to tease what’s coming up on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” this season.

“It’s a facelift,” Moore says of the new season. “You know, not the Hollywood kind. We’re getting some new girls, it’s a cast shakeup, new blood, and I’m really excited to see where we’re going next.”

Asked if she thinks there will be less drama this season, Moore says, “Well girl, when the new girls come, they come after me.”

Moore also teases her new “mash-up” show “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”, describing it as “one of the best experiences” she’s had filming the franchise.

Haddish also asks her about a preview of the new show, in which she appears to get into it with Ramona Singer from “Real Housewives of New York”.

“I mean, who doesn’t Ramona get into it with?” Moore laughs. “She is just a troublemaker. She’s one of those polarizing people, you love or you hate her, but I think at the end we’re in a really good place.”