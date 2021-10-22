Sir Elton John is back with a brand new album.

The singing legend dropped The Lockdown Sessions early Friday, which as the title suggests was recorded over the pandemic.

The star-studded lineup includes collaborations with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj and the late Glenn Campbell.

Ahead of ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ coming out tomorrow, discover the stories behind the songs at https://t.co/MqzbdsAGfU. Plus, don’t miss your last chance to pre-order the album, I can’t wait for you all to hear it 🚀#thelockdownsessions pic.twitter.com/elJceRLOom — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 21, 2021

The album includes 16 tracks, including 10 new, unreleased numbers, as well as John’s hit “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”, which saw him top the U.K. singles chart for the first time in 16 years. He was named the first artist to have top 10 singles in the U.K. in six different decades, as well.

John also made history in the U.S. as his song debuted at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his 68th entry on the chart and his first appearance in over 21 years.

The musician previously said that the album reminded him of his days working as a session musician in the late ’60s.

He shared, according to Stereogum: “Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

The Lockdown Sessions can be streamed here.