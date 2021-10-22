Stars have been paying tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins following Thursday’s tragic shooting on the set of “Rust”.

Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot her with a prop firearm. Director Joel Souza was also injured, but is thought to have since been released from hospital.

Director James Gunn was among those posting about the horrific incident on Twitter.

He wrote: “My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on “Rust”, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family.”

Actor Elijah Wood added: “Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family.”

Debra Messing also defended Baldwin while paying tribute to Hutchins.

She posted: “A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then – a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families.”

My heart aches for Ms. Halyna Hutchins family, and loved ones.

The entire cast have understandably been left “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

“Rust” Movie Productions LLC shared in a statement obtained by E! News: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”