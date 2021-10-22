New Megan Thee Stallion music is on the way.

The rapper teased some new tracks Thursday, sharing an array of sizzling snaps of herself dressed as a sexy devil to promote it.

Confirming she’d be releasing new music on Oct. 29, Megan wrote alongside one shot: “Something for Thee Hotties From Thee Archives.”

She added the message: “My gift to my hotties 10/29 ❤️‍🔥 freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year 😈”

The musician previously teased:

Lol I still have a surprise hotties … — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 21, 2021

Megan, who dropped her first studio album, Good News, almost a year ago on Nov. 20, 2020, just teamed up with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Lisa of Blackpink to release the track “SG” Friday.