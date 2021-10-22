Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian got some birthday love from Queen Bey.

On Thursday, Beyoncé updated her personal website to send a birthday message to the realty star, who turned 41.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Family Sends Her 41st Birthday Tributes

“Happy birthday Kim Kardashian,” the message read, alongside a photo of Kardashian as a baby.

The birthday message confirms for fans that despite rumours of a feud in recent years, there is no bad blood between the two of them.

Speculation about a feud emerged after Kardashian began dating Kanye West, who had been close friends with Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z.

The couple did not attend Kardashian and West’s wedding in 2014, and at a concert two years later, West publicly called Beyoncé and Jay-Z out for not checking in on his wife after her terrifying robbery ordeal in Paris.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Spills On The ‘Meanest’ Thing Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Jay shot back in a 2017 track called “Kill JAY-Z”, later explaining that they had been in a dispute over money and the streaming music service Tidal.

Over the years, though, the couples have been spotted mingling with each other, including Jay-Z and West teaming up for a new song on West’s album Donda.