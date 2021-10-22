Kim Kardashian got some birthday love from Queen Bey.
On Thursday, Beyoncé updated her personal website to send a birthday message to the realty star, who turned 41.
“Happy birthday Kim Kardashian,” the message read, alongside a photo of Kardashian as a baby.
The birthday message confirms for fans that despite rumours of a feud in recent years, there is no bad blood between the two of them.
Speculation about a feud emerged after Kardashian began dating Kanye West, who had been close friends with Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z.
The couple did not attend Kardashian and West’s wedding in 2014, and at a concert two years later, West publicly called Beyoncé and Jay-Z out for not checking in on his wife after her terrifying robbery ordeal in Paris.
Jay shot back in a 2017 track called “Kill JAY-Z”, later explaining that they had been in a dispute over money and the streaming music service Tidal.
Over the years, though, the couples have been spotted mingling with each other, including Jay-Z and West teaming up for a new song on West’s album Donda.