Kylie Jenner is keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey.

The beauty mogul shared a snap of herself posing in the shadows this week, showing off her growing baby bump.

Jenner posed with her hand by her face, captioning the stunning shot: “growing 🤍”

Khloé Kardashian was among those commenting on the photo, gushing: “This is divinely beautiful,” adding: “Wow!!!!! My beautiful stunning sister.”

Jenner is also mom to daughter Stormi Webster, 3, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

The reality TV star has been showing off her bump in an array of sizzling looks recently.

She posted earlier this month:

She recently told Elle that “motherhood feels like something I was always meant to do.”

She told the mag, “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.

“Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”