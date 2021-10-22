Alec Baldwin is addressing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the New Mexico set of “Rust” when the actor discharged a prop gun.

On Friday morning, Baldwin issued a statement via Twitter to address the accidental shooting of the director of photography on the film, which also injured the movie’s director, Joel Souza; Souza has reportedly been released from an Albuquerque hospital after being treated.

“There are no words to convey the shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote, adding that he was “fully cooperating” with the ongoing police investigation.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, shared a message she received from someone claiming to be a “freelance journalist” seeking an interview.

Via Instagram Story, she also offered her scathing response to “the handful of journalists who have been contacting me,” blasting them as “despicable and insensitive.”

She added: “To anyone who’s been giving out my number, please lose it and don’t contact me again.”

She shared another message, sending her “love and support” to Hutchins’ family and friends, along with “wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.”

In addition, the actor’s brother, Stephen Baldwin, took to social media asking for prayers.

In his message posted to Instagram, he wrote that “not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident…”

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust‘ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a spokesperson for the film told Deadline on Thursday. “Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”

CNN is reporting that a police investigation into the fatal accident is underway.

“According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” reads a statement from the sheriff’s office, adding that the investigation “remains open and active,” with no charges filed. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”