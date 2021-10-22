Elton John and Charlie Puth make a great team.

The duo appear this week on “The Graham Norton Show” to perform the track “After All”, from their new album “The Lockdown Sessions”.

Asked if he had planned to record an album during the pandemic lockdown, John says, “No, not at all – I was going to do nothing! Charlie asked me to do it and then when I was back in England other people wanted to do songs and it just grew and grew until I had a germ of an album.”

Puth, talking about working with John, recalls, “He wrote in the front of his autobiography, ‘Charlie, don’t do any of this!’”

Talking about his touring plans, John says, “This leg of the tour was postponed because my leg isn’t working – I need a hip replacement. Hopefully, in a couple of months, I will be raring to go again.”

Also on the show, Eddie Redmayne appears and tells the story of his failed audition for “The Hobbit” films.

“I was sent an audition for Bilbo Baggins, which shows that they were really casting the net wide,” he laughs, sharing that he tried to copy Ian Holm’s performance as the character in “The Lord of the Rings”.

Miming his very physical performance and imitation, the acting director stopped him and said, “Own voice, own voice.”

He adds, “I never got a call back.”

The Graham Norton Show, Season 29 airs on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, on BBC First in Canada.