Peter Scolari, who rose to prominence co-starring with Tom Hanks in the short-lived 1980 sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, passed away early Friday morning at age 66, after a two-year battle with cancer.

The actor’s rep confirmed the sad news to ET Canada.

Following his breakout role, Scolari became a prolific TV and stage actor, appearing on “Newhart” as a series regular, for which he received an Emmy nomination, along with his Emmy-winning role as father to Lena Dunham’s character in “Girls”.

Most recently, Scolari appeared regularly as Bishop Thomas Marx in the drama “Evil”.

Along with those notable roles, Scolari also appeared in “Fosse/Verdon”, “Madoff”, “The Good Fight”, “Murphy Brown”, “The West Wing”, “ER” and many more.

He also worked again with Hanks on “The Polar Express” and “That Thing You Do!”

On the stage, Scolari won acclaim for his roles in productions of Hairspray, Wicked, Bronx Bomber, and again act alongside Hanks in the 2013 production Lucky Guy.

Scolari is survived by his wife Tracy, and his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.

Tributes to Scolari poured in on social media from fans and people who had worked with him over his years in the industry.

