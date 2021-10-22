Peter Scolari, who rose to prominence co-starring with Tom Hanks in the short-lived 1980 sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, passed away early Friday morning at age 66, after a two-year battle with cancer.

RELATED: Alan Kalter, ‘Late Show With David Letterman’ Announcer, Dead At 78

The actor’s rep confirmed the sad news to ET Canada.

Following his breakout role, Scolari became a prolific TV and stage actor, appearing on “Newhart” as a series regular, for which he received an Emmy nomination, along with his Emmy-winning role as father to Lena Dunham’s character in “Girls”.

Most recently, Scolari appeared regularly as Bishop Thomas Marx in the drama “Evil”.

Along with those notable roles, Scolari also appeared in “Fosse/Verdon”, “Madoff”, “The Good Fight”, “Murphy Brown”, “The West Wing”, “ER” and many more.

RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Star Willie Garson Dead At 57, Cause Of Death Revealed

He also worked again with Hanks on “The Polar Express” and “That Thing You Do!”

On the stage, Scolari won acclaim for his roles in productions of Hairspray, Wicked, Bronx Bomber, and again act alongside Hanks in the 2013 production Lucky Guy.

Scolari is survived by his wife Tracy, and his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.

Tributes to Scolari poured in on social media from fans and people who had worked with him over his years in the industry.

Peter Scolari, who died today, was one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful. pic.twitter.com/25z6xgmD3f — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

To watch Peter Scolari’s dailies was a thrill because he always found new ways to go. He molded the highs and lows of a scene, but always looking for the comic spin, and he’d massage a phrase with each take until he could hear the laughter in his head. This is a real loss. pic.twitter.com/7AaERU2Rup — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

We can talk about Bosom Buddies, but how great was the chemistry between Peter Scolari and Julia Duffy? pic.twitter.com/Ksly3F6UiB — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 22, 2021

Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter.https://t.co/1TPjakwLT3 — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 22, 2021

#RIP dear Peter Scolari. I was lucky enough to work with you and learn from you onstage and screen. A sweet funny cool dude. I hope you get gigs wherever you are — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) October 22, 2021

I am heartbroken to hear about Peter Scolari this morning. He was honestly one of the funniest, most generous actors I ever got to work with. (And he taught me how to juggle!) He was a comic genius & I will forever be grateful that I was lucky enough to learn from him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/u30CVt4eRL — David Kaufman (@DavidKaufman23) October 22, 2021