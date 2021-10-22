Jeff Goldblum is back with more of his quirky Disney+ docuseries, and on Friday the streamer dropped a new trailer for the second season of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”.

The series finds the “Jurassic Park” star uncovering surprising secrets about seemingly familiar topics, focusing on a different one in each episode.

In the new season, Goldblum will explore the inner workings of magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs and dance, all part of his quest “to gain a deeper understanding of how ordinary objects are extraordinary.”

With the first five episodes set to drop next month (more will follow early next year), highlights of the new season include Goldblum getting a tutorial on magic from Penn & Teller and viral magic star, heading into the woods on a hunt for Bigfoot, and engaging in a dance-off with a sea lion.

The second season of “The World According to Jeff Glodblum” premieres Friday, Nov. 12.