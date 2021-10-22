Click to share this via email

Catherine Zeta-Jones is bringing her fashion game to Instagram.

While celebrating her older brother David and his birthday, the actress, 52, posed with her big bro in a stunning floor-length gown.

All eyes were on Zeta-Jones in the photo shared to her Instagram story on Friday, showing the Welsh star in a sheer, low-cut lace gown with applique detailing. She also wore drop earrings and tousled curls.

Catherine Zeta-Jones. Photo: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Captioning the snap, she sweetly wrote: “Happy Birthday to my BIG BRUVVER!”

David makes rare appearances on Zeta-Jones’ Instagram page.

Last month, fans got a glimpse of the siblings together on the golf course with the Oscar winner in a skirt with the Welsh flag printed on it.

“A fabulous morning on the course with my Big BRO,” she captioned the photo at the time. “Love you.”

Zeta-Jones is an avid golfer and was even featured in Golf Chic Magazine.