Prince Harry is congratulating those who won the WellChild Hopes and Dreams: My Life through a Lens photo competition.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been the charity’s patron since 2007, was Chair of Judges for the competition illustrating what life is like for young people and families living with serious health needs.

The father-of-two said: “The children and families I’ve had the honour of meeting over my years working with WellChild have shown incredible optimism, courage, and resilience.

“I wasn’t only proud to participate as a judge in this exhibition – I was deeply moved by each and every photograph, as they capture a moment and say so much about their personal story.

“Every person who is part of the WellChild family is a true inspiration. Congratulations to all the entries and a special cheer to the winners!”

“I was deeply moved by each & every photograph, as they capture a moment & say so much about their personal story”- The Duke of Sussex, Chair of Judges Other judges were @David_Yarrow @GabyRoslin @chamberlinsport Chris Westbrook Nick Fisher & Alicia Hall. https://t.co/wgGD9nK1it pic.twitter.com/GUrxVaqQ6U — WellChild (@WellChild) October 22, 2021

Ruby Smallman, 13, of Liverpool, U.K. and her photo “Hope in an Oak” won the competition, with Noah McNeill, 10, of Huddersfield coming in second place with “Naked”, while Rhea, 18, of Croyden came in third with “Creating to Inspire, and succeeding to Achieve”.

Benjamin Morrison, 11, of Portsmouth nabbed the fourth spot with “The Slinky-ing Reading Master‘s Joy: Living with severe ASD and now seizure-free”.

The charity’s website confirmed, “Finalists will have their photos displayed online, at WellChild Art Auction 2021 events and at the prestigious WellChild Awards 2022. Each finalist will also receive a framed copy of their picture courtesy of Venture Photography.

“The overall winner will also receive a Venture Photography photo shoot experience for their family at their nearest Venture Studio, a follow up cinematic viewing of their images, and £1,000 towards a selection of beautifully presented framed photographs from the Venture collection chosen by the winner from their photo shoot.”

The competition celebrated the opening of the WellChild Art Auction 2021, supported by Christie’s, which is live online via global platform Artsy. It offers stunning contemporary art from 36 of the world’s most renowned artists to raise money for WellChild’s work for seriously ill children.

Today our Patron The Duke of Sussex met 2021 WellChild Award winners at a garden party @kewgardens. The #WellChildAwards, in association with @gsk, looked different this year as we ensured attendees remained safe in line with #COVID guidelines. See some of our favourite photos. pic.twitter.com/nzzwa3NXk0 — WellChild (@WellChild) June 30, 2021

WellChild Chief Executive, Colin Dyer said: “The talent of the children and families who entered the Hopes and Dreams: My Life through a Lens competition is outstanding, and we thank them all for their contribution, a particular well done to our winners. We are excited to announce an incredible line-up of artists for our 2021 contemporary art collection, which has been expertly curated by Chris Westbrook.

“The importance of this year’s auction cannot be underestimated. COVID-19 saw WellChild lose 60 per cent of our forecasted income and yet the demand for help from families caring for some of the most vulnerable children and young people in our society sky-rocketed. A huge thanks to all of the artists who have generously donated work for this year’s collection.”