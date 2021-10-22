Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker around going punk.

On Friday, the duo shared photos of themselves on Instagram dressed up as iconic punk rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged To Boyfriend Travis Barker

The photos recreate the punk look of the couple, as well as the som iconic photos of them.

“Till death do us part,” Kardashian captioned her post.

Spungen died in 1978 after being found stabbed in the stomach on the bathroom floor of their room at the Chelsea Hotel in New York.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share Intimate Pics From Their Engagement

Vicious was charged with murder in the case and was awaiting trial when, only months later, he died of an overdose.

The case has long been a source of speculation, rumours and theorizing, and the couple was the subject of the 1986 Alex ox film “Sid and Nancy”, starring Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb.