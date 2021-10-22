Like the majority of people out there, Gwyneth Paltrow is a big Harry Styles fan.

The Goop guru chats to Drew Barrymore on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” Friday, with the host asking what she thinks of Styles reportedly joining the Marvel Universe as Thanos’ brother Eros; the god of love and sex.

Paltrow says, referencing her MCU character: “This makes me want to dip my toe back into the Marvel Universe. Maybe Pepper Potts can intersect with the Harry Styles of it all.”

The pair are joined by Ross Mathews for the “Drew’s News’ segment.

Mathews gets them talking about PDA and whether it’s ok to “snoogle” in public like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Paltrow says, “I think I tend to keep it PG in public. I don’t know maybe I should loosen up a little bit and make out in public. Maybe not.”

Barrymore responds, “Were you ever that type? Because I used to totally PDA, like when you’re dating Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes I was just constantly making out with him. I couldn’t handle it. I couldn’t get enough. Were you ever PDA?”

Paltrow laughs, “I also did PDA with Fabrizio…” before Barrymore says: “Here’s my feeling about it. I think there is an age gap or age limit… You get to a certain age and here’s me at a dinner table with people PDA-ing. Now I’m old and jaded and I want to be like, ‘Pack it up. Move it to the bedroom sister. I am trying to eat.’”

Paltrow has been busy promoting her new show “Sex, Love & Goop”, which is now airing on Netflix.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.