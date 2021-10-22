KJ Apa is dreaming of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

In a new interview with NME, the “Riverdale” heartthrob addressed his TikTok-famous “feminine side” “Fifi” who went viral following a few short video clips shared on the platform.

“I love watching ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and I’ve told my agents I want to be on that show,” he gushed. “But at the same time, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and the characters on that show, they’re the real deal, they’re the most authentic. I don’t think I’d be allowed on that show because I’m not the real deal. But why did I share Fifi with the world? Because it’s not something that I feel like I need to hide. I am proud of Fifi. I really enjoy that [side of myself].”

Apa continued, “No one’s asked me about Fifi before, but she’s been living inside of me for a long time. I have quite literally known and messed with this character since I was eight, nine, 10 years old. She allows me to express the feminine side of myself through moving and my physicality. My sisters would dress me up in drag as a kid — I’d put on lipstick and wear wigs and stuff – and I used to love exploring that part [of myself]. It was epic.”

While it has only seen one season, the beloved reality recently branched out and started the “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” competition series.

Apa’s “Riverdale” co-star Jordan Connor, who plays Sweet Pea on the popular teen drama, won the first episode of the series as his Drag alter-ego Babykins La Roux and raised $30,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Vanessa Williams, Madison Beer, Nico Tortorella and more also competed during season one.