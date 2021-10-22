A group of military veterans in the midst of a challenging expedition were surprised by a call of support from Prince Harry.

As Hello! reported, six former soldiers are walking from Wales to London in a trek organized BY the Walking with the Wounded charity, a substitute for their original plan of walking across the Omani desert in the Middle East until that was shut down due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the soldiers received a call from the Duke of Sussex, who serves as expedition patron for Walking with the Wounded.

“Guys just remember, you have got to hold on to this moment, you have got to hold on to this feeling,” Harry, who served in the British military for 10 years, told the veterans.

“Because it doesn’t matter where you walk, or what you are doing. When inevitably we all end up feeling down, a little bit dark, in the weeks, months and years to come, you will remember back to this. Lean on this experience to pick yourselves up,” he added.

In a video posted to YouTube by the charity, veteran David Adams expressed his appreciation for Harry’s call.

“So it was great this evening to receive a phone call from Prince Harry, and the most touching point is that he really is one of us. He is a veteran, he understands where we are, what the veteran community experience is as well as the serving community,” he said.

Harry has long been associated with Walking for the Wounded, joining a group of veterans for a 17-mile stretch during a 1,000-mile Walk of Britain in 2015, and has also participated in the organization’s expeditions to the North Pole in 2011 and South Pole in 2013.