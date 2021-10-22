A tempestuous rock ‘n’ roll relationship that has stood the test of time while nearly melting down on multiple occasions will be dramatized for the silver screen.

Variety is reporting that the volatile love story of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon will form the basis of a new biopic that’s been greenlit for Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment.

The project — which has yet to be titled — “will follow a biopic format” that will focus on the couple’s decades-long relationship, with Oscar-nominated “Billy Elliot” screenwriter Lee Hall onboard to write the script.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” said Sharon Osbourne in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

The couple spilled plenty of salacious details about their turbulent marriage in the recent A&E documentary about the former Black Sabbath singer, including his rampant substance abuse, serial infidelities and the time she had him jailed for attempted murder when he tried to strangle her to death.

“It’s a movie about Ozzy’s and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship,” Sharon said of the long-in-the-works project in a recent interview with DailyMailTV. “All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it’s a love story.”

She added: “People are going to watch it go, ‘This isn’t allowed. They shouldn’t behave that way and put it on film,’ but [we’re] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile.”