Ryan Gosling is about to find out if life in plastic is really that fantastic.

According to Deadline, the Canadian actor, 40, is in final negotiations to join Margot Robbie in the upcoming “Barbie” flick as Ken and Barbie, respectively.

The upcoming Warner Bros’ flick, produced by Robbie’s LuckyChap production company, is centred on the classic doll line.

Greta Gerwig is directing and penned the script with real-life partner Noah Baumbach.

As the outlet reports, Gosling originally passed on the part but as pre-production dragged out and his schedule opened, the Oscar-nominee was able to sign.

Production is aiming to begin in the early new year.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Gerwig is known for directing and writing previous Oscar Best Picture nominees, “Lady Bird” and 2019’s take on “Little Women”.