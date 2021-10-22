The multiple “Real Housewives of…” shows may be a big part of Andy Cohen’s world, but he’s ensuring that his 2-year-old son Benjamin remains blissfully unaware of them.

In a sneak peek at Cohen’s upcoming appearance on this weekend’s edition of “Sunday Today”, he discusses his son’s television-watching habits, including what he is and isn’t allowed to watch.

According to Cohen, Ben has “not watched much TV or movies, just until this summer,” revealing that he’s recently become fond of “Sesame Street”.

“I let him watch it on the weekends, it’s his treat. No TV during the week,” Cohen explained.

“I will say, I screen an inordinate amount of ‘Housewives’, and [Ben] is always coming up to my desk while I’m watching and I’m like ‘No, no, no. You are not watching this,'” he added.

.@Andy tells @WillieGeist he’s slowly introducing his 2-year-old son Ben to television – and reveals the one show he won’t let Ben watch. Catch the full conversation on #SundayTODAY. pic.twitter.com/JTi9zc6z1U — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 22, 2021

Cohen’s full appearance can be seen on the next edition of NBC’s “Sunday Today”.