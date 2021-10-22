Alan Cumming is spilling all the tea in his upcoming memoir, and an excerpt published in Page Six recounts how his “X2: X-Men United” co-star Halle Berry angrily responded to the film’s now-disgraced director during a tense confrontation about his drug use.

In the excerpt from Cumming’s Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life, Cumming writes that Singer “has himself admitted he was using painkillers at the time,” and Cumming witnessed firsthand his disturbing behaviour on the set, “including mood swings, paranoia and tantrums in addition to disappearing from set for hours on end.”

According to Cumming, he and his fellow X-Men had enough, and he and co-stars Berry, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, James Marsden and Famke Janssen — all in full costume and makeup, no less — assembled and confronted Singer in order to stage an intervention.

RELATED: Halle Berry And Hugh Jackman Reportedly Threatened To Quit ‘X-Men’ Film Due To Director Bryan Singer’s On-Set Behaviour

Berry, wrote Cumming, “spoke movingly of people she had known with drug issues,” while he told Singer that the members of the cast feared for their own safety during the production.

After they had made their case, Singer responded. “You people… are full of f**king s**t!” he told the actors, with Cumming recalling he then told them that “none of us had ever made a decent film” and “were lucky to be working with him.”

That was when Berry decided to leave, wrote Cumming, declaring, “I’ve heard enough,” before telling Singer, “You can kiss my black a**.”

As Cumming recounts, production was shut down while studio execs and lawyers tried to sort things out; ultimately, however, he and the rest of the cast were instructed to get back to work and “muddle through” the remaining filming.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Claims Director Bryan Singer Disappeared For 10 Days During Production Of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

Singer’s publicist previously responded to similar allegations, telling The Hollywood Reporter that “nothing like that ever happened.”

ET Canada has reached out to Berry’s rep for comment.