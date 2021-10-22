In the aftermath of the fatal prop gun shooting on “Rust”, “The Rookie” has taken the measure to add a new level of safety.

In a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Alexi Hawley told ABC that they won’t be using quarter or half loads while filming.

According to the publication, the Nathan Fillion-led show mostly used CGI to achieve a muzzle flash but did occasionally use “live” weapons on “big, outside set pieces.”

On Thursday, Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza while filming the Western “Rust” when he discharged his prop gun.

“The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza,” the memo from Hawley read.

He then explained the Air Soft guns will only be used from here on out.

“As of today, it is now policy on ‘The Rookie’ that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk,” he added.

Santa Fe police are still investigating the “Rust” tragedy, but as of this point no charges have been laid. Baldwin is cooperating with the investigation and production on the film has been suspended indefinitely.