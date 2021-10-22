Chlöe Bailey is taking Beyoncé’s advice to heart.

In a new interview with the Spout podcast, the Chloe x Halle singer chatted about making her Met Gala debut and Queen Bey.

“She’s given me a lot and even more recently as well she’s given me some great gems,” she said of Beyoncé. “You know, something that she continues to remind me of is to trust my gut and my instinct and my voice and what I love is that she’s always asking me, what do you want to do? And even before she even gives me her advice, she’d be like, what do you want? And then I’m like, well, what do you think? Because she has so much expertise and she’s been exactly where I’ve been and anything she says honestly I’ll listen to.”

RELATED: Chlöe Bailey Discusses Those Beyoncé Comparisons: ‘That’s The Biggest Compliment Anyone Could Possibly Give Me’

She added, “I think anyone will, I mean it’s Queen B.”

On the Met Gala, Bailey said the event, despite all the hype, was pretty “chill.”

“I was happy that my sister [Halle] and I were going together because regardless if we didn’t know anyone, we had each other,” she said. “We actually got in there and it was the most chill event. I was thoroughly surprised. I think none of us could have a plus one. So it was everyone there just being themselves, they’re all comfortable, there are no cameras, you don’t have to worry about anything. No one’s, like, thinking about how they’re looking, we’re just having a great time and I had so much fun….you would think you’d feel so many egos and it’d be weird energy. No. It was the complete opposite and Justin Bieber performed, and he was even sitting right next to me at my table. He’s so sweet. There’s so many people I met that night who I’m fans of, and they were just really chill. Like, I think that was one of my favourite events I’ve been to.”

RELATED: Cardi B Flashes A Tortoise While She And Chloe Bailey Assist A Vet

She later spilled on her solo single, “Have Mercy”.

“It was definitely a response to what everyone has said about me whether good or bad, and it’s me taking back my body and just finding all of the beautiful things about it and feeling confident,” Bailey explained of the hit single. “It took us like less than an hour and everything we talked about was how people see me in this different light, and now they may not understand me, but it’s all right.”