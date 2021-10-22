A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Hayden Christensen starred in two “Star Wars” movies, playing pre-Darth Vader Anakin Skywalker.

Two decades later, the Canadian actor is returning to the role in a new “Star Wars”-derived series for Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “multiple sources” are confirming that Christensen will be reprising Anakin in “Ahsoka”, the latest entry in the growing pantheon of “Star Wars” series on the streaming service.

“Ahsoka” will star Rosario Dawson as the titular Ahsoka Tano, reprising the Jedi Knight she portrayed in “The Mandalorian”.

Given that “Ahsoka”, like “The Mandalorian”, is set five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi” — in which Darth Vader died — it’s not known how Anakin will figure into the storyline.

“The character of Tano was the padawan (apprentice) of Skywalker so the latter’s appearance in the series could be in the form of flashbacks,” notes THR. “But knowing a thing or two about how the Force works, sources also posit the theory the character could be a Force Ghost… As usual, story details are being obscured by Lucasfilm mind tricks and it is not known whether he will appear as Skywalker in flashbacks or Vader, or both.”

In late 2020, LucasFilm confirmed that Christensen would also be playing Anakin/Darth Vader in the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series for Disney+.