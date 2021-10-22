Click to share this via email

One of the joys of parenting is being able to embarrass your kids and David and Victoria Beckham know this all too well.

On Friday, the soccer star shared a sweet photo of himself as wife Victoria gave him a kiss on the cheek.

“Date night in wine country with kids getting slightly embarrassed when asked to take a picture of mum & dad,” David captioned the picture. “But then loving dads facials.”

“Thanks Harper seven for the pic and sorry @cruzbeckham for embarrassing you 😂,” he added.

Victoria and David have been married since 1999 and share sons, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and daughter, Harper, 10.

Victoria recently revealed how her newest runway collection is inspired by her hubby.

“The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person,” she told British Vogue.