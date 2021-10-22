Tom Holland is showing his younger brother some big support.

Tom’s little bro, Paddy Holland, 16, is about to star in his new Apple TV+ show “Invasion”.

“Catch this guy tonight on @appletv in Invasion. Proud of you Padster man! I can’t wait to watch it. Hopefully soon we’ll get to work together,” the “Spider-Man” star shared on Instagram next to a photo of the two of them.

RELATED: Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg Enter ‘Uncharted’ Territory In New Trailer

Tom also has brothers Harry, 22, and his twin Sam, 22.

Paddy will star as Montgomery (Monty) Cuttermill in the new show. He has previously had brief appearances in “Holmes & Watson” and the short “Roses For Lily”.

The synopsis for “Invasion” reads, “Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unravelling around them.”

RELATED: Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Cast Treated The Film As ‘The End Of A Franchise’

Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna also star.

“Invasion” premieres on Apple + on Oct. 22 with new episodes dropping each Friday.