Kate Beckinsale appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday, where the host had some questions about her IQ.

Noting that it had been tested when she was a child, Beckinsale called up her mother to find out the number — which her mother revealed to be 152; anything above 140 is considered to be “highly gifted,” while 160 and above is considered genius level.

According to Beckinsale, having a high IQ wasn’t necessarily “helpful” to her in Hollywood.

“It’s no good to me though. It’s really not helpful in my career,” Beckinsale told Stern. “I just think it might be a handicap, actually.”

Beckinsale’s revelation in the interview led to numerous headlines and a fair degree of backlash from people criticizing the actress for “bragging” about her intelligence.

Beckinsale, however, took to Instagram to clap back at the haters.

“Are we really jumping on women for answering a question truthfully about their intelligence or education? Are we really still requiring women to dumb themselves down in order not to offend?” Beckinsale wrote.

“When I said it has been a handicap in Hollywood it’s PRECISELY because being female AND having an opinion often has to be quite carefully packaged so as not to be offensive or, as in this case, deliberately twisted into signifying ones perceived superiority or arrogance,” she continued.

In fact, she pointed out, those “who spun this into me ‘bragging’ is a part of the exact reason I say it was and is a handicap. As a woman truthfully answering a question about my own IQ, I have been the subject of a few articles trying to shame me for it. This is EXACTLY what I mean by a handicap.”

Noting that she doesn’t “often respond to this sort of bulls**t,” she explained why she was choosing to do so now.

“It’s really important to me that NO percentage of women feel they need to lie or dumb down under ANY circumstances so as not to be a target,” she added.

“Also, IQ doesn’t actually mean s**t,” she concluded. “But stop performatively supporting women while pulling crummy s**t like this.”