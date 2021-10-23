Elton John has just released his new album, The Lockdown Sessions, and will soon be resuming his globe-spanning “Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. After that, revealed the 74-year-old rock icon during a Friday interview with “Today”, he’ll be spending his remaining years focusing completely on husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8.

“They’re going to be teenagers soon,” Sir Elton told Carson Daly in the interview. “I need to be with them.”

Once the tour — which extends through to 2023 — wraps up, he’s serious about concluding his life on the road.

“I’ll be 76 [when the tour is over],” he said. “I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I’ve had enough applause. I don’t want to keep traveling. I don’t want to be away from my family.”

Admitting he’ll miss “the reaction from fans,” he also wants to slow down and appreciate his life.

“Everything excites me, just, you know the life I’ve had, the career I’ve had, the family I’ve got,” he explained. “Every day is a bonus. I’m sober, I’m clean, and I can appreciate life on life’s terms.”