The husband of Halyna Hutchins, who lost her life in an on-set accident on Thursday, has issued a statement on behalf of the late cinematographer’s family.

Hutchins died at age 42 after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming a scene for the western “Rust”; according to reports, Baldwin was told the gun was safe to fire, and had no idea that it contained live rounds.

“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life,” wrote Hutchins’ widower, Matt Hutchins, in a message he posted on Twitter, accompanying a photo of her and their son.

In a followup tweet, Hutchins announced that her “friends and mentors” at the American Film Institute had established “a scholarship to honour her memory and support aspiring female cinematographers.”

Thank you to Halyna's friends and mentors at AFI for establishing a scholarship to honor her memory and support aspiring female cinematographers. Anyone seeking to honor her memory, please direct your giving to this fund. https://t.co/I5ci67uleU — Matt Hutchins (@mhutchins) October 23, 2021

On Friday, Baldwin shared his condolences via Twitter,

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation,” he wrote.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” Baldwin added.