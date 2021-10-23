Gwyneth Paltrow has been making the talk-show rounds to promote her new Netflix series “Sex, Love & Goop”, and on Friday night she paid a virtual visit to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

During her appearance, Paltrow played “Plead the Fifth”, and Cohen asked her about some controversial comments that Glenn Close made about Paltrow’s 1999 Oscar win for “Shakespeare in Love”.

“I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?” Close said in an interview last year.

“I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in ‘Central Station’ and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense,” added Close, referencing actress Fernanda Montenegro.

Confronted with Close’s remarks, Paltrow claimed that was the first time she’d heard what Close had said.

“I just heard this from you, Andy! I never heard about this,” she said.

“Well, I guess I have to because I don’t know enough about it,” Paltrow added. “So I plead the fifth.”

During Close’s interview, she implied that Academy Awards aren’t necessarily awarded for artistic merit, pointing out some of the other factors at play.

“So I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether it has traction or whatever,” Close explained. “Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody’s sight. I have to be philosophical about it, if I was upset about it.”