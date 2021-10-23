Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis Ruelas announced their engagement earlier this week, and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s ex-husband has something to say about.

“I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings,” Joe Giudice told Celebuzz!

“I think they moved a bit quick into this romance,” he added, “but I’m glad she found her true love and wish them all the best.”

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Engaged To Louie Ruelas

However, Giudice appeared less congratulatory in a message he posted to Instagram on Friday.

Sharing a vintage photo of himself and Teresa as newlyweds, holding toddler daughter Gia — the oldest of the ex-couple’s four children — he wrote, “My official statement on Teresa’s Engagement,” alongside an emoji of a broken heart.

The former spouses, who finalized their divorce in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage, announced their separation in December 2019.

The couple’s split followed persistent rumours of infidelity, and came shortly after they had completed their individual jail sentences after being found guilty of fraud and tax evasion.