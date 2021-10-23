Justice for Batgirl!

That was the rallying cry Alicia Silverstone shared on TikTok this week when responding to a viral video that criticized the intense body-shaming she endured when she portrayed Batgirl in the 1997 movie, “Batman & Robin.”

“I want justice for Alicia Silverstone. Y’all had her f—-ed up,” TikTok user @foreversymone said in a video posted on Wednesday. Showing a photo of a 1997 article from Entertainment Weekly called, “A Weighty Issue,” Symone said, “They compare her to Babe the Pig, all for having a full-figured face.”

“They were obsessed with her weight,” she added, referring to popular entertainment news outlets at that time.

“As a fat woman who grew up obsessed with ‘Clueless,’ who grew up obsessed with [‘Batman & Robin’] that is pure camp, it just makes me very frustrated to know that … she couldn’t have been more than 130 [pounds] and they were straight-up ripping on her constantly over this.”

Silverstone, 45, did a duet of the video on TikTok, showing her reacting to Symone’s video. “I love you,” Silverstone said while watching her take the body-shamers to task.

“People, Us Weekly, say you’re sorry!” Symone said at the end of her TikTok. “Say you’re sorry to Alicia Silverstone.” Silverstone was appreciative of the support, saying, “Thank you!”

The “Clueless” star spoke to The Guardian last year about how the media criticized her during that time, saying, “They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

Silverstone stepped away from acting for a while because of the intense and negative spotlight shone on her, having even been labeled “Fatgirl” by some outlets. Ultimately, however, she found her way back to acting. “My body was just like, this is what I’m meant to do, I love it so much, I need to find a way to do both, to be able to be an actress and be an activist at the same time so that’s what I did,” she said.