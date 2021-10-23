Fans of “Stand By Me” have a chance to own a piece of movie history, courtesy of star Corey Feldman.

As viewers of the 1986 coming-of-age drama will recall, Feldman’s character, Teddy Duchamp, had a horrifically burned ear, the result of his sadistic father pressing his head on a hot stove when he was younger.

That ear — or at least the rubber prosthetic he wore in the film — is being sold at auction, along with an NFT.

“I don’t know what you’re going to do with the ear,” said Feldman, announcing the auction. “Wear it for Halloween, throw darts at it, use it as a coaster! The possibilities are limitless.”

The auction will begin on Sunday, Oct. 31 beginning at 12 p.m. PST and will close on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The winning bid will take the actual prosthetic from the movie, along with a one-of-one digital art NFT. In addition, fans can also purchase a replica (made from the actual mold) along with an NFT for just $12.

More info can be found right here.