Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet sat down for a chat with BuzzFeed, with the “Dune” co-stars asked to take “the BFF test,” sharing personal info about themselves that fans might not know.

In one portion of the video, they’re asked to reveal their biggest celebrity crushes.

Chalamet doesn’t even have to think it over. “That’s easy: Tom Holland,” he declares, sending Zendaya into a brief giggle fit at the mention of her “Spider-Man: Far From Home” co-star.

i will literally never get over the way timothée chalamet name drops tom holland as zendaya's celebrity crush and she just giggles pic.twitter.com/tJ9j9NqJhA — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) October 20, 2021

In addition to revealing their celeb crushes (Zendaya didn’t actually identify one, by the way), the duo also reveal their middle names, favourite snacks, their favourite cuss words and their go-to karaoke favourites.

Find out which of the two named Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” as their go-to karaoke song in the full video above.