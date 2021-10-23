Actors Ryan Reynolds (L) and Hugh Jackman attend the 20th Century FOX panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 11, 2015 in San Diego, California.

Peace for our time!

Hugh Jackman has offered an olive branch to his longtime faux foe, Ryan Reynolds.

In an uncharacteristic move, Jackman, 53, wished Reynolds, 45, a happy birthday in a video posted to his Instagram story early on Saturday. In the video, a number of crew members on a set wish Ryan a happy birthday before the camera finally lands on Jackman, who’s sat in a hair and makeup chair. Jackman sighs heavily and flaps his lips as he appears to muster the strength to say anything positive to Reynolds.

“It’s not easy,” Jackman says before turning to the camera to say, “Happy birthday, Ryan.”

“There you go, we got it! How many people did we get? People say I don’t like you, but that was 15 people,” the star quipped. Continuing the joke, Jackman then pulled out a stack of cash which he started counting and divvying up to give to all those who participated in the video. “They say I don’t love you,” he added.

Reynolds later re-posted Jackman’s video on his Instagram story along with posts from others, including David Beckham, who wished him a happy birthday.

Earlier this month, Reynolds celebrated Jackman’s birthday with a video on TikTok set to the song “A Million Dreams” from Jackman’s 2017 movie, “The Greatest Showman.” “Look I don’t tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday. So don’t tell me,” Reynolds wrote in an on-screen caption for the video which showed the actor wearing a pair of socks with Jackman’s face on them.

Reynolds’ and Jackman’s “feud” dates back to 2009 when they met filming “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” They’ve kept up the bit ever since, with it seeming to escalate year after year.