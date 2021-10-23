Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon during "Flags of Our Fathers" New York City Screening Presented by The Cinema Society and Zenith Watches - After Party at Soho Grand Penthouse in New York City, 2006.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are two proud parents!

The actors, 45 and 47, respectively, reunited recently to celebrate their son Deacon’s eighteenth birthday. Both Witherspoon and Phillippe posted photos of their son on Instagram on Saturday, Deacon’s actual birthday.

“Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son,” Phillippe wrote on Instagram. “You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, bub.”

The star added, “I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon.”

Deacon responded to his dad’s post, commenting, “Thanks dad!! I love you.”

Witherspoon also celebrated her son on Instagram, writing, “How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!! One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends. My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars ✨ 🥺❤️🎂”

Deacon replied to the post, commenting, “Love you mom!!”

Phillippe and Witherspoon married in 1999 but separated in 2006 and finally divorced in 2008.