Meghan McCain could follow in her father’s footsteps and seek elected office–someday.

The former “View” co-host and daughter of the late Senator John McCain spoke about what her next career moves may be in a new interview with People.

“I feel like I’ve done it all,” McCain, 37, revealed. “What else can I do? I don’t want to be Tucker Carlson.” Discussing the possibility of running for office, McCain says, “At some point, maybe.” But she noted that her “tone [on the subject] keeps shifting because, quite frankly, the bench in Arizona is not great.” She added, “it’s very Trump-y.”

“The woman running for [Arizona] governor right now, Kari Lake, was endorsed by President Trump and is more than likely going to win. But it’s still an interesting state filled with really interesting people,” she said. “[Sen.] Kyrsten Sinema, obviously, is a total independent in so many different ways.”

She continued, “I’m definitely not in that phase, but it’s more likely that I would run for office than host a [cable news] show.”

“That’s much more intriguing to me. What’s more likely, are you going to host a show on Fox or run for office? At this point in my life, moving home to Arizona and running for office sounds way more interesting.”

But, she insisted, “I’m not running for office … but I’m just saying if there was a metric of placing bets: Yes. If someone has a gun to your head [and says,] ‘Pick one or the other…'”

Even if she were to run for office, she doesn’t like her chances. “People hate children of politicians,” she said. “So I would probably lose.”

So while elected office seems a longshot for McCain, she says there’s another political avenue she could see herself pursuing.

“I really miss politics,” she said, “and not that running for office— I have a friend who does political consulting for pretty high-level politicians, and I was thinking like maybe doing something like that in the future. I feel very at home among political people. I feel very understood. We’re all interested in the same things. And I feel really respected in a way that I don’t necessarily feel in TV media, for whatever that’s worth.”