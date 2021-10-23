Jamie Lynn Spears is getting candid about the pressures she faced as a teen mom.

The actress, 30, says that her parents pushed her to have an abortion when she became pregnant at just 16 back in 2007.

Spears shared the revelation in her new autobiography, Things I Should Have Said, snippets of which were obtained and published by TMZ.

Spears writes that people in her inner circle “… came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Tearful Voice Recording Amid Sister Britney’s Conservatorship Battle

“It will kill your career,” she says she was told, along with, “You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor.”

“Everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear…everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action.”

Jamie Lynn adds that she and her father Jamie fought fiercely over the pregnancy, “slinging words and tossing insults.” She also says that her phone was taken away and she was told not to tell her sister, Britney, about the pregnancy.

“I needed [Britney] more than ever,” she writes. “She wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time…To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Tells Britney Fans To ‘Leave My Broke-A** Alone’

After making a deal with OK! magazine to break the story and publish the first photos of her baby, Maddie, Jamie Lynn went to hide out in a remote cabin with her mom. The pair spent Thanksgiving at the cabin, which she believes was somewhere in Connecticut. “Momma wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket,” Jamie Lynn wrote of her mother’s demeanor during that period.

Things I Should Have Said is scheduled to be available on January 18, 2022.