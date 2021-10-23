Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is giving us an update on his political aspirations.

The “Jungle Cruise” star, 49, who has often suggested he might run for U.S. President someday, now says that he’s doubtful about whether he would be the right person for the job.

“Conversations always swirl when it comes to me running for POTUS one day,” Johnson posted on Instagram on Saturday. “The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President. For my @vanityfair interview, I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila drinking buddy:), Chris Heath about my honest feelings regarding this unbelievable support I potentially could have.”

While Johnson said this support is “so humbling”, he’s not sure that he has the right qualifications.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” Johnson said. “I care deeply about our country. And I care about every f[–]king American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them. There’s no delusion here.”

He continued, “I may have some leadership qualities but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great Presidential candidate. And that’s where I am today.”

“I’m not a politician so I don’t care what side of the street you live on or what side of the aisle you sit on,” Johnson wrote. “Core values matter. Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be full of sh–]t. I’m not a politician, but that’s the truth.”

Earlier this year Johnson suggested he would continue to consider a presidential run if it’s “what the people wanted.”