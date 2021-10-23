They said ‘I do!’

A source confirms to ET that Tarek El Moussa, 40, and Heather Rae Young, 37, have officially tied the knot.

The couple’s wedding ceremony was held outside in Santa Barbara in front of family and friends on Saturday. Tarek’s children, Taylor and Brayden (from his first marriage to Christina Haack), played a big part in the ceremony.

Cameras were rolling for the black-tie affair, which is being filmed for “Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.”

For the big day, Young opted for a custom fitted corset dress made from French lace by Israeli designer Galia Lahav. El Moussa wore a sleek three-piece black velvet tux, black shirt and black bow-tie.

Tarek posted photos and videos of the wedding on his Instagram story. The day prior, the HGTV host shared peeks at his rehearsal dinner as friends and family gathered to celebrate the couple.

The “Flipping 101” star and the “Selling Sunset” realtor were introduced by mutual friends on a boat party on the Fourth of July in 2019. Just one year later, in July of 2020, the pair got engaged.

El Moussa and Young plan to stay in California for a few days before honeymooning in the Maldives and Dubai.

Congrats to the happy couple!