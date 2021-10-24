Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum may not have officially confirmed their relationship status, but their affection toward each other was on full display as they headed to lunch in New York City on Saturday.

As People reports, Kravitz and Tatum were photographed holding hands — for the first time publicly — as they strolled together in Manhattan.

Tatum, 41, was seen wrapping his arm around Kravitz’s shoulder, displaying some major PDA that seemingly confirms reports the two are a couple.

Rumours of romance have been rife for some time, with an insider telling People that the two “did not take their hands off of each other” at a Met Gala afterparty last month.

According to another source, the two “continue to be inseparable” during their time together in New York City.

“They spent the weekend in NYC., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum,” the source said. “They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry.”

A different source added: “Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person,” while another stated that “Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken, as well as bright.”