Two years after announcing their engagement, Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson have said “I do.”

According to People, the newlyweds were married in a “rustic” ceremony held at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, officiated by the bride’s uncle and exchanging vows they wrote themselves, with the couple’s dog, Bailey, serving as flower girl.

As Peterson told People, she and McCartney have long felt a connection to the venue’s “magical” quality, after McCartney brought her there previously for her birthday.

“It’s breathtaking. It’s extremely whimsical and like a fairytale, truly,” she explained. “You’re in the middle of the redwoods and these trees are like, 800 years old and they’re massive. It’s a very special place.”

The ceremony was attended by 147 guests, including country singer Hunter Hayes, his “Young and Hungry” co-star Jonathan Sadowski, and his “Greek” co-stars Paul James and Jacob Zachar.

McCartney was backed by a 15-piece band as he serenaded Peterson with his song “Party of Two”, which he wrote and sang to her when he proposed,

Speaking with People, McCartney couldn’t restrain his happiness.

“I think going through life knowing that you have a partner that is excited about the same things as you is, overall, a really rewarding experience and I can’t imagine wanting to live your life any other way,” McCartney said. “Katie is very good at producing and actually making something out of nothing. She can make a very small moment feel very important.”