Lindsey Buckingham was name-checked in the return of a beloved “Saturday Night Live” sketch, and the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist has now shared his thoughts.

One of the highlights of the weekend’s episode came when Kenan Thompson revived one of his most beloved sketches with a new edition of “What’s Up With That”.

Thompson, as singing-and-dancing host Diondre Cole, welcomed a trio of celebrity guests: Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowsi and “Succession” star Nicholas Braun.

After briefly chatting with Isaac and Ratajkowski about their Halloween costumes, Diondre speaks with Braun, whom he misidentifies as recurring “What’s Up With That Guest” Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac fame.

“Lindsey, that is the best Cousin Greg from ‘Succession’ costume I have ever seen!” he tells Braun.

“No, no, I’m Nicholas Braun,” the actor explains, with Diondre dismissing him. “Whatever, Lindsey.”

What Up With That!!!! pic.twitter.com/G4jVeW4eH2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2021

Also reviving their “What’s Up With That” characters were former cast members Jason Sudeikis (making his hosting debut) and Fred Armisen, as the dancing guy in red track suit and sax player Giueseppe, respectively.

Buckingham tweeted his response, hilariously confirming Diondre’s suspicion that he was speaking with the musician in a Cousin Greg outfit.

Had a great time dressing up as @NicholasBraun this week on What's Up With That. https://t.co/Fw4bg8QsSa — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) October 26, 2021

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.