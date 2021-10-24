Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Harrison Ford is ready to charge once again now that he’s been reunited with his lost credit card.

As Page Six reports, the 79-year-old actor is in Italy filming a new Indiana Jones movie, where he recently lost his card during a break in shooting.

However, he got it back after the card was discovered by an German tourist in the beach town of Mondello near Palermo, Sicily, who turned it in to the local police station.

RELATED: Harrison Ford Suffers Shoulder Injury While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Police tracked down the actor and returned the card to him.

Ford posed for a photo with officers, smiling and proudly displaying his credit card.

Harrison Ford has been reunited with his credit card after losing it during a stay at a beach resort near Palermo, Sicily https://t.co/PddERcZbia — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 23, 2021

Ford is currently filming the fifth film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise, the first since 2008’s “Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull”.

In the as-yet-untitled film, directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari”), Jones is reunited with his famous fedora, heading a cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and Shaunette Renée Wilson.