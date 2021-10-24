Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19, and took to Instagram to share the news with his 35 million followers.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” wrote Sheeran in a post on Sunday.

While Sheeran didn’t offer any details about his condition, it would appear that he’s either asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, as he plans to continue to promote his new album, which he’ll now be handling remotely.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house,” he continued. “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

Sheeran has been making the media rounds lately in support of his new album =, and was recently seen sharing the stage with Coldplay at the band’s album launch concert at London’s O2 Arena.

Last month, Sheeran also took to the stage in Paris, where he performed as part of the Global Citizen Live worldwide concert event.