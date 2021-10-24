Jason Sudeikis hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, marking the former cast member’s first time as host.

Among the many sketches he appeared in was one that mocked “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” by introducing a new daytime talk show called “Mellen”, with Sudekis as the titular Mellen, whose show features “all the fun daytime energy of ‘Ellen’ but with a hard, masculine edge.”

“Mellen” features such added features as the host punching out members of the studio audience, and pouring a vat of tomato sauce on the head of a guest chef during a cooking segment, along with plenty of “awkward male dancing.”

In addition to welcoming such uber-macho guests as Conor McGregor (Alex Moffat) and Jake Paul (Pete Davidson), “Mellen” also takes the “Ellen” show’s practical-joke surprise schtick to new levels when NBA star Kyrie Irving (Chris Redd) receives a surprise needle in the arm when he’s not expecting it. “You’ve been vaxxed — Mellen-style,” quips Sudeikis’ Mellen.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.