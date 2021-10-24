Kane Brown is nursing a twisted ankle after a bit of onstage fun led to an injury during a Saturday night concert in Memphis, Tennessee.

In video of the incident at the FedEx Forum during the Memphis stop on his Blessed and Free tour, Kane can be seen stepping of the stage onto a slightly lower platform, seemingly twisting his ankle in the process.

RELATED: Kane Brown Sings ‘What If’ With 6-Year-Old Fan During North Dakota Tour

He then stumbles onto the floor, appearing to instantly collapse as he tries to put his weight on that injured ankle, with a security guard helping him up.

According to the Music Mayhem website, Brown powered through the next few songs until finishing the show.

After the concert, Brown shared video of his badly swollen ankle.

@kanebrown you just had a birthday man, you’re not as young as you used to be! Just wait until you hit 30, and maybe have a few more kids 😅🤣

Seriously though, hope you heal fast! pic.twitter.com/KPEjVk4xnu — Nancy B Vickery (@nabarnes) October 24, 2021

Brown later took to Twitter to assure fans that, despite his injury, he’ll be at his next stop on the tour, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24 in Atlanta.

Of course it’s still on! — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 24, 2021

He also refuted a concertgoer’s claim that he he “admitted he was drunk” when he stumbled, clarifying he said it “looks like I’m ABOUT to start drinking to take the pain away.”