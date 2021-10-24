Click to share this via email

“Stop Right Now” because Coldplay and Melanie C just got together to perform a beloved Spice Girls ballad.

Sporty Spice joined the band on stage to deliver a special rendition of “2 Become 1” during Audacy’s 8th annual “We Can Survive” concert on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The charity event, which took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, focused on normalizing mental health struggles.

Black Eyed Peas and Shawn Mendes also performed during the star-studded show.

Melanie recently spoke out after being eliminated from “DWTS” last week.

“Look, somebody’s got to go, you know? Everybody worked so hard and every week, everyone produces great dances,” she shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “[But] I am absolutely gutted. I am gutted to go.”