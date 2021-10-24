Joel Souza, director of “Rust”, is speaking out after the tragic accident on Thursday that injured him and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that he had been told was safe, but reportedly contained live ammunition.

Souza was reportedly struck in the collarbone, and was briefly hospitalized for his injuries and then released that same day.

On Saturday, Souza issued a statement paying tribute to Hutchins, admitting he is “gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague.”

In a statement to NBC News, Souza wrote: “She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better.”

Added Souza: “My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time,” Souza said.

Baldwin previously issued a statement about the incident, admitting his “heart is broken” over the “tragic accident.”

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021