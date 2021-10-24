Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

KJ Apa’s latest Instagram post is causing fans to question his marital status.

On Saturday, the “Riverdale” star shared a video of himself pouring breast milk belonging to girlfriend Clara Berry into what appeared to be a cup of coffee.

RELATED: KJ Apa Breaks Down ‘Riverdale’ Prom Night And Time Jump

“My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” he wrote in the caption.

“Happy to feed my family,” said Berry in comments beneath the post.

RELATED: KJ Apa And Clara Berry Welcome First Child Together

Apa and Berry welcomed their first child together, a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, on Sept. 23.

The couple have never revealed that they’re married.

Romance rumours between the two first sparked in February 2020, after Apa posted a photo of himself being cuddled and kissed by Berry. At the time, he didn’t tag her, with fans later discovering who it was.

”Coup de foudre ☺️,” he captioned the since-deleted photo. The phrase is French for “love at first sight.”