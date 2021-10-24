KJ Apa’s latest Instagram post is causing fans to question his marital status.
On Saturday, the “Riverdale” star shared a video of himself pouring breast milk belonging to girlfriend Clara Berry into what appeared to be a cup of coffee.
“My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” he wrote in the caption.
“Happy to feed my family,” said Berry in comments beneath the post.
Apa and Berry welcomed their first child together, a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, on Sept. 23.
The couple have never revealed that they’re married.
Romance rumours between the two first sparked in February 2020, after Apa posted a photo of himself being cuddled and kissed by Berry. At the time, he didn’t tag her, with fans later discovering who it was.
”Coup de foudre ☺️,” he captioned the since-deleted photo. The phrase is French for “love at first sight.”